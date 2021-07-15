Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $136,280.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $136,280.00.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
Featured Article: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.