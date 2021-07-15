Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $136,280.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $136,280.00.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

