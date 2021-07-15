ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Buys $147,316.50 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $108.66.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ExlService by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

