Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells $157,248.00 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $157,248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.94 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Atomera by 54.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atomera by 1,156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 881.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

