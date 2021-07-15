Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

