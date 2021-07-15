Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

