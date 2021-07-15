Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

