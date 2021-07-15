Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a negative rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

