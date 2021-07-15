CBC.network Market Cap Hits $9.43 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, CBC.network has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $9.43 million and $428,542.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.95 or 0.00852166 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

