Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 529,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

