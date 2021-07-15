Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock opened at $89.80 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.