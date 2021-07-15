Css LLC Il Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,082 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

