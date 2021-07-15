Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 4,772 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $153.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

