LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

LCII has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

NYSE:LCII opened at $133.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

