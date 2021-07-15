Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

JET has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a £111 ($145.02) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).

LON JET opened at GBX 5,972 ($78.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,955 ($77.80) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,502.35.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

