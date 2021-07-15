Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

ETR:KBX opened at €95.28 ($112.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €102.23. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

