Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

