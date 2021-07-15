Andra AP fonden Sells 4,900 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

