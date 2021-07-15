Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.95% of Forrester Research worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

FORR opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $874.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

