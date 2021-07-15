Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Southern were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

