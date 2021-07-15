Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

