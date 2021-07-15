Cash Tech Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $101,381.00 and approximately $215,713.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

