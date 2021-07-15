Safe Haven (SHA) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.00903514 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.