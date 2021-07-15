BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

DSM stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

