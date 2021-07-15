PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 145.1% in June

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

