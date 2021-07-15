Canaccord Genuity Boosts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$14.50

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

FLMMF opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

