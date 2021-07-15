Canaccord Genuity Boosts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$14.50

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

FLMMF opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

