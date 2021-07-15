PowerFleet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 995 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,018% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PWFL stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. On average, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

