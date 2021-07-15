Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,874 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,435.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,327.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $853.02 and a 52 week high of $1,454.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

