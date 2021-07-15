Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 790,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $15,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,426,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $927,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,694,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,550,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AR opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

