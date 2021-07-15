Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 165.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 11.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.23 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.84.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.57.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

