Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 127.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

