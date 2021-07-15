Alexandra K. Nolan Acquires 10,000 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $255,900.00.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 124.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.