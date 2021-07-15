Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells 36,654 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $355,543.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

