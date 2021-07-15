Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells 36,654 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $355,543.80.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.23.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
