Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 122,908 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,584.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,262 shares of company stock worth $11,135,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.