Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,397 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.72% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.24 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $59.61.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.