Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.72% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $59.29 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 160.24 and a beta of 1.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

