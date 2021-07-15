Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

