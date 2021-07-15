Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $345.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $169.83 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.87.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.