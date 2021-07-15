Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,560,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

