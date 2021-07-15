Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Covanta stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 34.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 330,530 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

