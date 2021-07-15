BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $1,001.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLK. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.69.

Shares of BLK opened at $880.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $872.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

