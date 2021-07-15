Centiva Capital LP Takes $99,000 Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $339,000.

VPCBU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

