Centiva Capital LP Takes $99,000 Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000.

NASDAQ:VPCBU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

