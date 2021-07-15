Centiva Capital LP Takes $104,000 Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AURCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000.

AURCU opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

