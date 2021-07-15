Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.