15,000 Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAQCU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

