Centiva Capital LP Sells 49,137 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,137 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 25.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 5.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

CRHC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.