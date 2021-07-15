Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.19% of Bull Horn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bull Horn by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 353,065 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bull Horn by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHSE opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

