Edgeless Hits Market Capitalization of $429,679.58 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $429,679.58 and approximately $14.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00050765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.33 or 0.00851706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

