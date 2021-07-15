Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

EDUC opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

