CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CYN opened at GBX 149.65 ($1.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.90. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a one year low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
