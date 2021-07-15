CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CYN opened at GBX 149.65 ($1.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.90. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a one year low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

